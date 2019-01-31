Home Sport Football

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to represent European clubs at UEFA

The European Clubs Association has no voting powers at UEFA, but lobbies for clubs in their bids get a share of revenue from UEFA and FIFA events.

Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi (File | AP)

LAUSSANE: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was elected to represent the European Clubs Association on UEFA's executive committee, the ECA said on Wednesday.

Qatari Al-Khelaifi takes over the role from AC Milan's Ivan Gazidis, while Andrea Agnelli of Juventus leads the body of 232 member clubs.

"I am deeply honoured to have been elected by my fellow ECA Executive Board members to join the UEFA Executive Committee," said al-Khelaifi. 

"I look forward to working alongside members of the UEFA Executive Committee to enhance and develop European football, whilst ensuring that the interests of all the clubs are represented in the decision making process."

His election comes at a time when UEFA are investigating PSG over potential breaches in financial fair play regulations.

