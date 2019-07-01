Home Sport Football

Diego Godin signs for Inter Milan, Juventus snap up Luca Pellegrini

In a busy day of Serie A transfer activity, Luca Pellegrini became reigning champions Juventus' first summer signing after moving from Roma on a 22-million-euro ($25 million) four-year deal.

Diego Godin

Diego Godin | AP

By AFP

ROME: Veteran Uruguayan central defender Diego Godin, who announced his departure from Atletico Madrid in May, signed a three-year deal with Inter Milan on Monday.

The promising Pellegrini, 20, came through the ranks at Roma before spending last season on loan at Cagliari. Fellow defender Leonardo Spinazzola moved the other way as part of the deal.

Juventus are expected to tie up the transfer of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain later Monday.

Roma paid out 29.5 million euros for 26-year-old Spinazzola, the seven-time Italy international who also signed a four-year contract with the capital club.

Also joining Roma will be Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara on a 21-million-euro three-year contract.

That follows the departure from Roma on Sunday of Greek international centre-back Kostas Manolas who joined Napoli for a reported fee of be 36 million euros.

Godin, 33, signed for Inter after coming to the end of his contract with Atletico, where he spent nine seasons and was captain.

"There's a new sheriff in town," Inter tweeted of the uncompromising Godin, who has won 131 caps for his country but could not prevent his country being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Copa America.

And PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi insisted last month he will not tolerate any more "superstar behaviour", comments some took to be directed at the 27-year-old.

"The more great players you have, the better it is for the competition," Tebas added.

