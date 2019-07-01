Home Sport Football

Marcus Rashford agrees new four-year deal at Manchester United

United have reportedly committed to a bumper deal worth £250,000 ($317,000) a week to ensure that Rashford remains at Old Trafford.

By AFP

LONDON: Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United after agreeing a new four-year contract with the option for a further year on Monday.

The 21-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2020 and the England striker had attracted interest from across Europe.

"Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt," said Rashford in a club statement.

