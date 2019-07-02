Home Sport Football

2020 Copa final confirmed in Colombia, opener in Argentina

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced last week that the final would be held in Colombia, with the mayor of Barranquilla revealing it would take place in that Caribbean port city.

Published: 02nd July 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Colombian President Ivan Duque. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: South American football's governing body CONMEBOL confirmed on Monday that joint-hosts Colombia will be the venue of the 2020 Copa America final and revealed the opening match will be played in Argentina.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced last week that the final would be held in Colombia, with the mayor of Barranquilla revealing it would take place in that Caribbean port city.

"The 2020 Copa America will begin its new edition on June 12, 2020 in Argentina, and crown its new continental champions in Colombia" on July 12, said CONMEBOL in a statement.

It will be the first time in the 103-year history of football's oldest continental national teams competition that two countries host the tournament.

Teams will be divided into two geographical groups with the northern countries -- Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela -- playing in Colombia and the southern teams -- Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay -- playing their matches in Argentina.

The two guest nations, Australia and Qatar, will be assigned to a region at a later date.

There will be two groups of six teams playing each other once in a round robin format, meaning every team is guaranteed at least five matches, rather than the three they had in the current Copa edition in Brazil, where there were three groups of four teams.

The top four in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

"The new format will allow every national team to play at least five matches in the nearest host country to them," said CONMEBOL.

Two quarter-finals and one semi-final will be held in each host country.

It will be the second successive year that the tournament is played as CONMEBOL has decided to align the Copa America with the European Championships, to be played every four years and two years apart from the World Cup.

Throughout most of its history the Copa America has been played in odd years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 Copa America final Copa America Ivan Duque Argentina Colombia
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp