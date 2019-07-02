Home Sport Football

Adrien Rabiot completes move to Juventus

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract.

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract | AFP

By AFP

TURIN: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed his move to Juventus with the Italian champions announcing the signing of his contract on Monday.

The Turin club said the 24-year-old would be presented at Juventus stadium on Tuesday.

Although no details were provided by his new employers, Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth seven million euros ($7.9 million) a year plus another 10 million euro ($11.3m) bonus on signing.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract. It expired on Sunday.

Rabiot was also suspended by the French champions in March after partying in a nightclub hours following PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United.

In Turin he will play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus side now coached by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Rabiot had played his entire senior career with PSG since 2012 apart from a brief loan spell with Toulouse, and has won five Ligue 1 titles and four French Cup trophies with the capital side.

He has six international caps but has not played for France since refusing to go on the standby list for the 2018 World Cup. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adrien Rabiot Juventus PSG
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp