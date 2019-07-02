Home Sport Football

Adrien Rabiot ready to forget 'complicated' PSG past at Juventus

Rabiot was also suspended by the French champions in March after partying in a nightclub hours after PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United.

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:17 PM

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract | AFP

By AFP

TURIN: French midfielder Adrien Rabiot said Tuesday he was ready to forget his "complicated" past at Paris Saint-Germain with Juventus, which he described as a "very prestigious" club.

"The last few months were complicated for me on a personal and sporting level. But today, I am ready to leave it all behind to begin this new adventure," Rabiot said in his first press conference as a Juve player, 24 hours after signing.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract. It expired on Sunday.

In Turin he will play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus side now coached by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

"Juventus had contacted me in the past, and today the right moment arrived to come here," Rabiot said.

"After seven years in Paris, I am ready to play in Serie A and I will do so with the same determination that I have always had.

"I haven't had the opportunity to talk to Sarri yet, but everyone from Juve has left a great impression on me."

Rabiot added: "Juventus is a great and very prestigious club with a great history. From what I have seen, they are a step away from being at the top in respect to PSG."

Rabiot admitted that veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who spent 17 seasons at Juventus before joining PSG in 2018, had played an essential part in the transfer.

"Gianluigi Buffon spoke very highly of Juventus to me and his opinion counted a lot," said the 24-year-old who will be competing against compatriot Blaise Matuidi for a starting spot.

"On a personal level, I had many interactions with him. He told me many interesting things. He said that Juventus is the right place to move my career forward. A season here counts more than in other places."

