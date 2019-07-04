Home Sport Football

Brazil midfielder Willian to miss Copa America final with hamstring injury

Willian had not started any of their five tournament matches so far but came on in four of them, scoring in their 5-0 group stage win over Peru.

Brazil's attacking midfielder Willian

Brazil's attacking midfielder Willian (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's attacking midfielder Willian will miss Sunday's Copa America final against either champions Chile or Peru after injuring his hamstring, the tournament hosts said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Chelsea player was a second half substitute in Brazil's 2-0 semi-final victory over arch rivals Argentina, coming on for winger Everton.

A Brazil football federation (CBF) spokesman said Willian had felt "pain in his hamstring" and was sent for tests on Wednesday afternoon where it was found that he had a "pulled muscle."

Brazilian media said he was injured during Tuesday's match. The CBF spokesman said the recovery time needed meant Willian would miss the final.

Eight-time Copa winners Brazil are through to their 20th final but first since last lifting the trophy in 2007 with a 3-0 victory over Argentina.

Willian had not started any of their five tournament matches so far but came on in four of them, scoring in their 5-0 group stage win over Peru and also slotting home a shoot-out penalty in the quarter-final victory against Paraguay.

He has 69 caps for Brazil, scoring nine times since making his debut in 2011.

