Home Sport Football

Megan Rapinoe unfazed by Donald Trump spat

Rapinoe has become a touchstone for LGBT activists and Trump opponents, but she has also attracted criticism since her comments went viral online.

Published: 04th July 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe has scored five times in France | AP

By AFP

LYON: United States attacker Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday batted back accusations that she is unpatriotic, describing herself as "uniquely American" after being blasted by president Donald Trump for her planned White House boycott.

Trump said Rapinoe had disrespected the USA last month in a video in which she said she wouldn't visit the White House while he was in charge, but the 33-year-old, who has starred in her teams run to the final of the women's World Cup in France said her protest was part of her effort to "make this country better for everyone"

"I think I'm particularly, uniquely and very deeply American. If you want to talk about the ideals that we stand for and all the songs and the anthem, what we were founded on I think I'm extremely American," Rapinoe told reporters at a media event in Lyon.

ALSO READ | Megan Rapinoe accepts House of Representatives invite after snubbing Trump

Rapinoe has become one of the faces of this summer's tournament not just for the match-winning doubles that dragged the Americans to the semi-finals, where they beat England 2-1 on Tuesday, but also because her second brace, against France, came amid a media storm.

The attacker, who has scored five times in France, has become a touchstone for LGBT activists and Trump opponents, but she has also attracted criticism since her comments went viral online.

"I think for the detractors I would have them look hard into what I'm actually saying and the actions I'm doing," she continued.

"I know I'm not perfect but I think that I stand for honesty and for truth ... I feel very fortunate to be in this country -- I'd never be able to do this (play football) in many other places -- but also that doesn't mean that it can't get better and doesn't mean that we shouldn't always strive to be better. 

"This country was founded on a lot of great ideals but it was also founded on slavery."

Rapinoe confirmed that she should be ready for Sunday's final in Lyon after missing the dramatic win over the Lionesses with a right thigh injury. Christen Press, who replaced Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan scored for the US and England's Steph Houghton missed a late penalty. 

On Tuesday, Rapinoe said that she had picked up the knock in the final minutes of the American's 2-1 quarter-final win over the French at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

"I do expect to healthy for the final," she said. 

"It was really nothing too serious but with such a short time between the two games (France and England) I just wasn't able to go, for myself and also for the team it was best to not even try."

The USA will take on either the Netherlands or Sweden, who were playing on Wednesday, in Sunday's final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's World Cup Donald Trump Megan Rapinoe
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp