Home Sport Football

England midfielder Karen Carney announces retirement after World Cup

Carney, who appeared in all three of England's group games at the World Cup, has won 143 caps since making her debut in 2005.

Published: 05th July 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Karen Carney

Karen Carney (File | AFP)

By AFP

NICE: England midfield stalwart Karen Carney will retire from football after her team's World Cup third-place play-off against Sweden in Nice on Saturday, the 31-year-old has announced.

"I've probably known for quite a while now," Carney said of her decision at a press conference on Friday.

"My mind still wants to do everything and it still can but I don't think my body can anymore. At some point your body tells you enough is enough and I think I've got to that point."

Carney, who appeared in all three of England's group games at the World Cup but has not been used since, has won 143 caps since making her debut in 2005.

Part of the England side that won bronze at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, her decision means she also ends her association with Chelsea with whom she won the league and cup double in 2017-18.

A member of the Arsenal team which won an unprecedented quadruple in the 2006-07 season, Carney also played for Birmingham City and Chicago Red Stars.

"I feel incredibly honoured that I, in a short space of time, got to know one of our greatest players, but more importantly, what an amazing person, and that makes me a lucky, lucky manager," said England coach Phil Neville.

The Lionesses are hoping to finish on a high and take third place at a second straight World Cup after the disappointment of losing 2-1 to the United States in the semi-finals in Lyon on Tuesday.

"It's a great barometer tomorrow for us in terms of the challenge ahead, can we beat teams like Sweden?" said Neville.

"They're well organised, they've got a good system, they've got fantastic front players, and they're consistently challenging like us to try and get over the line to the semi-final, win tournaments. 

"I think you'll see two outstanding teams who will attack and want to win that bronze medal. It's not the medal that we wanted to win but it's the only medal we can win now."

Saturday's match kicks off at 1500 GMT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's World Cup England football Karen Carney
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp