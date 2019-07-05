Home Sport Football

Phillip Cocu replaces Frank Lampard at Derby County

The former Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder won three Dutch titles in five seasons in charge of PSV Eindhoven.

Published: 05th July 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Phillip Cocu

Phillip Cocu (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Phillip Cocu has been appointed as Frank Lampard's successor as Derby County manager on a four-year deal, the Championship club announced on Friday.

The former Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder won three Dutch titles in five seasons in charge of PSV Eindhoven before a short unsuccessful spell at Fenerbahce last year.

"I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can't wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together," said Cocu.

Lampard guided the Rams to the brink of a return to the Premier League, only to lose in the Championship playoff final, in his sole season in charge before taking over at Chelsea.

WATCH | Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea as head coach

And Derby want Cocu to maintain the style of play implemented by the former England international, whilst also creating a pathway for young players.

"We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy," said Derby executive chairman Mel Morris.

"Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Derby County  Phillip Cocu Frank Lampard
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp