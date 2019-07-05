Home Sport Football

PSG sign former Manchester United midfielder Herrera on five-year deal

Herrera joined United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao and scored 20 goals in 189 appearances during his five-year stint at Old Trafford.

Published: 05th July 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ander Herrera. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, the French champions announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has signed a five-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

"I really wanted to join Paris and wear these colours," said Herrera, who has been capped twice by Spain.

"The club has a very beautiful story and I'm happy to be able to write new pages. Joining this club is an extraordinary feeling.

"I promise you three things -- work, professionalism and passion."

Herrera joined United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao and scored 20 goals in 189 appearances during his five-year stint at Old Trafford -- becoming a go-to player in big matches, especially under former manager Jose Mourinho.

He is PSG's third new arrival of the close season, after teenage goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who joined from Chelsea, and fellow Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who signed from Sevilla for a reported fee of between 18-20 million euros ($20-22m).

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has been looking to strengthen in midfield after the capital club saw the jettisoned Adrien Rabiot join Juventus at the end of his contract.

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak also made a permanent move to Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was on loan last season.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title, Tuchel's side were widely criticised after a shock Champions League last-16 loss to Manchester United.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ander Herrera Paris Saint-Germain PSG Man United
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp