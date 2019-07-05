Home Sport Football

Tite to remain Brazil coach after Copa America

Rumours about Tite leaving the team gained traction after a well-known blog reported that the coach was willing to pass on the job regardless of the outcome of the final.

By IANS

RIO DE JANERIO: Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite will remain the Brazil coach on a "permanent basis," regardless of the outcome of the Copa America final on Sunday in which Brazil will play against Peru at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The confirmation about Tite was announced three days before the final by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in an unusual and brief statement after local media reported that Tite would leave the national team after the Copa America final, reports Efe news.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation expresses its confidence in the work of the coaching staff of the Brazilian National Team and reaffirms that it will be maintained on a permanent basis," the CBF said in a statement.

Rumours about Tite leaving the team gained traction after well-known sports columnist Juca Kfouri said in his UOL blog that the coach was willing to pass on the job regardless of the outcome of the final.

Tite took office three years ago after they were knocked out of the 2016 Copa America and managed to turn Brazil around to become the first South American team to secure a spot in the World Cup.

In an unusual move for Brazilian football executives, Tite was kept in position after the elimination of Brazil in the 2018 World Cup with its defeat to Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

 

