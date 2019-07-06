Home Sport Football

Liverpool's Naby Keita ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations

The 24-year-old limped out of Guinea's second match against Nigeria after 70 minutes and had to miss their win over Burundi.

Published: 06th July 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Naby Keita

Keita (L) was forced off against Nigeria. | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool's injured midfielder Naby Keita will be sidelined for the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.

Keita returned to Merseyside on Monday for assessment by Liverpool's medical staff after aggravating the adductor muscle injury which ruled him out of the Champions League final.

The 24-year-old limped out of Guinea's second match against Nigeria after 70 minutes and had to miss their win over Burundi.

Keita originally sustained the injury in the Champions League semi-final first leg in Barcelona.

He won't be back in time for the rest of the tournament, but Liverpool expect Keita to be fit to begin his pre-season training programme later this month.

"The injury ended Keita's participation in the tournament and he returned to Melwood for further examination by the club's medical team," a statement on Liverpool's website read.

"However, he is set to be ready to start pre-season training as planned when back on Merseyside following an end-of-season break later in July."

Guinea are due to face Algeria in the last 16 on Sunday.

Keita's first year with the Champions League winners was littered with niggling injuries.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he would be ruled out for two months after the injury against Barca.

However, Guinea coach Paul Put disputed this and insisted on the player reporting for Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Keita came on as a 62nd-minute substitute in their opening match against Madagascar and was then forced off against Nigeria.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Africa Cup of Nations Guinea Liverpool Naby Keita
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp