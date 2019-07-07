Home Sport Football

Antoine Griezmann to ignore Atletico Madrid training summons

Atletico accused Barcelona and Griezmann of a "lack of respect" after the Catalan giants revealed that the two clubs had held talks about Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman has scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Diego Simeone's men. | AFP

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann will ignore his club Atletico Madrid's demand to turn up for training on Sunday, Spanish daily Marca reported.

"The French player has informed Atletico Madrid that he won't be going to training," the paper said on Saturday.

An Atletico spokesperson told AFP: "Whether he tells us or not, it changes nothing. He us under contract with our club until 2023 and must resume training tomorrow like all the other players."

On Friday, Atletico accused Barcelona and Griezmann of a "lack of respect" after the Catalan giants' president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that the two clubs had held talks about the signing of the France international.

ALSO READ | Atletico Madrid blast Barcelona 'disrespect' after Griezmann announcement

In a statement, the capital club confirmed a meeting had taken place, at Barca's behest, on Thursday to discuss a deal to sign World Cup winner Griezmann, who has a release clause of 120 million euros ($134.6 million) in his contract.

Atletico claimed Griezmann had told them he had struck a deal with Barcelona in March.

According to Marca, Griezmann told Atletico of "his sadness and personal disappointment" at the turn of events.

Griezmann -- who announced in May that he would be leaving Atletico but could not reveal his destination until his release clause dropped from 200 million euros on July 1 -- signed for the club from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has since scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Diego Simeone's men.

TAGS
Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann Barcelona
