Former India goalkeeper Celestine no more

CHENNAI: Former India goalkeeper A U Celestine died here after a brief illness, his family said.

He was 73 and is survived by his wife and son.

Celestine passed away at a hospital here late Monday night where he was undergoing treatment.

He had represented India in the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia in 1969.

The tall Celestine represented Tamil Nadu and was considered one of the state's top custodians.

A cartilage injury cut short his football career and he later took up coaching and trained the Tamilnadu state teams (junior, sub-junior and women).

He was a talent spotter for the All India Football Federation.