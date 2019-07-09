Home Sport Football

Wilfried Zaha sends Ivory Coast through to AFCON quarter-finals

Crystal Palace winger Zaha ensured the Ivorians remained unbeaten against Mali at the tournament as he squeezed home on 76 minutes to book a quarter-final showdown with Algeria. 

Published: 09th July 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha grabbed the only goal | AP

By AFP

SUEZ: Wilfried Zaha grabbed the only goal to settle a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash as Ivory Coast beat Mali 1-0 in Suez on Monday. 

However, the 2015 champions will need to perform much better if they aspire to a second title in four years as Ivory Coast's talented attack of Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Jonathan Kodjia largely failed to fire. 

The in-demand Pepe returned for the Elephants after sitting out the 4-1 win over Namibia along with Kodjia, while Mali recalled a host of regulars having rested key players after qualifying from their group with a game to spare.

Mali advanced as joint top scorers in the group stage with six goals alongside Algeria and had the Ivorians in trouble early here, although Lassana Coulibaly lost his footing after Moussa Marega attempted to square.

Sylvain Gbohouo had a lucky escape when he flapped at a corner with Abdoulay Diaby stabbing over before the Ivory Coast goalkeeper tipped behind his curling free-kick.

Mali were seeking a first victory over their fellow west Africans at the Cup of Nations after three losses and a draw, but Southampton recruit Moussa Djenepo stumbled as he bore in on goal at start of the second half.

Kodjia was denied at the other end as Djigui Diarra turned the Aston Villa forward's shot wide with his legs and an ineffective Pepe was withdrawn on 68 minutes.

Zaha made the breakthrough with a quarter of an hour remaining when Gbohouo's hopeful ball upfield skipped all the way through to the Arsenal target who snuck the ball past Diarra. 

Adama Traore created a late chance as Mali sought to send the game to extra time but his stinging drive was kept out by Gbohouo.

