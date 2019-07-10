Home Sport Football

All India Football Federation proposes Champions League spot for ISL winners

The Asian Football Confederation was requested to send a high-level delegation to the country to help create a roadmap for Indian football.

Published: 10th July 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Super League

Representational image (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation gave an official stamp to its intentions to confer top-flight status upon the Indian Super League (ISL) at an Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The EC requested the Asian Football Confederation to approve the proposal which will give the winners of the ISL a slot in the AFC Champions League, de facto making ISL the country’s top flight. Till last season, it was the winner of the I-League who got the AFC CL spot. ISL champions qualified for the AFC Cup.

“...the entire Indian national squad are mostly being signed/playing for the Hero Indian Super League clubs, and the TV viewership and in-stadia audience having grown far more substantially vis a vis the Hero I-League, and the Hero Indian Super League clubs complying with the entire AFC Club licensing criteria, including strong Grassroots, and Youth Development Programmes which had also been certified by the Asian Football Confederation, the AIFF Executive Committee recommends to the Asian Football Confederation to positively consider their request (for a Champions League slot),” said the statement.

ALSO READ| Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi bag top honours in AIFF awards

The EC also asked the AFC to send a high-level delegation to the country to help create a roadmap for Indian football. “...the AIFF Executive Committee requests the Asian Football Confederation to send a high-level delegation led by Dato Windsor John, General Secretary, Asian Football Confederation at the earliest to discuss this issue with all stakeholders of Indian Football including our commercial partners FSDL to arrive at a fair solution,” the statement said.

The AIFF statement was met with disdain by I-League clubs. “They are asking the AFC to send a delegation. The AFC and FIFA have already studied the issue and put out a document. Where is that document?” asked Mohun Bagan finance secretary Debashish Dutta. He also confirmed that the clubs were discussing with their lawyers on what their next step should be.

Comments

