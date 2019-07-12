Home Sport Football

England striker Peter Crouch announces retirement

Crouch played for a total of 11 clubs, winning the FA Cup with Liverpool and helping them reach the 2007 Champions League final. 

Published: 12th July 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Crouch

Crouch played 42 times for the Three Lions, scoring 22 goals. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Former England striker Peter Crouch on Friday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38 after two decades as a professional.

The much-travelled Crouch, who spent the second half of last season at Burnley, made his English league debut in 2000 at QPR and also played for Liverpool, Tottenham and Stoke. 

He made his England debut against Colombia in May 2005 and went on to play 42 times for the Three Lions, scoring 22 goals.

The forward, who is a towering 2.01 metres (six feet, seven inches) tall, confirmed his retirement on Twitter, writing: "After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football! Our wonderful game has given me everything.

"I'm so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long.

"If you told me at 17 I'd play in World Cups, get to a Champions League final, win the FA Cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs.

"It's been an absolute dream come true."

Crouch played for a total of 11 clubs, winning the FA Cup with Liverpool and helping them reach the 2007 Champions League final. 

He scored 108 Premier League goals in 468 appearances.

"My ambition was to play until I was 40, so it is scary saying the word 'retirement'," he said in a column for the Daily Mail.

"It has left me emotional and it feels weird not to be preparing for a new campaign, but circumstances over the last couple of seasons have made me realise that this is the right thing to do.

"To go from being a regular starter to someone whose role is limited to 10 or 15 minutes off the bench has been hard to accept."

Former England striker Alan Shearer wrote on Twitter: "Congrats big man, a brilliant career and good luck going forward."

Current England players Harry Maguire and Jack Butland, a teammate of Crouch's during his time at Stoke, also paid tribute to the striker.

Maguire wrote: "Incredible career. Enjoy retirement."

Butland added: "Been an honour to play and share a dressing room with you big man @petercrouch best of luck in the next stage of your career."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Crouch English Premier League England football
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp