Home Sport Football

Indian women's football team jumps 6 places to 57 in FIFA rankings

Head Coach Maymol Rocky lauded the players for the rise in the FIFA rankings.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's football team. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's football team jumped six places to 57th in the latest FIFA rankings on the back of some impressive performance in the past few months.

Among Asian countries, the Indian women's team is ranked 11th.

The team has 1422 points to its kitty as compared to 1392 in the previous ranking list released on March 29.

Since January, the team has played 18 matches, out of which it won 12, drawn one and lost five.

The team had exposure tours to Hong Kong, Indonesia and Turkey and played in the SAFF Championships, the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, besides featuring in the inaugural Hero Gold Cup international tournament in Bhubaneswar.

The team is slated to play the COTIF Cup in Spain later this month.

Head Coach Maymol Rocky lauded the players for the rise in the FIFA rankings.

"The entire credit goes with the girls. They have worked hard for it, and we need to work harder from now on," Maymol said.

The Indian men's team captain Sunil Chhetri, currently the second highest goal scorer in international football among active players with 70 strikes, said he was "extremely proud of the girls".

"They have been doing really well. I'm really proud of the girls. They can do wonders. I hope they keep working hard, keep doing what they are doing. I'm sure things will keep on improving," Chhetri said.

AIFF Women's Player of the Year Ashalata Devi felt "the aim should be to climb higher".

"We are aware of our abilities. The self-belief after the exposure tours has been driving us. We need to break into the top 10 in Asia," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIFA rankings Indian women's football team
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp