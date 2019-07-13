Home Sport Football

Intercontinental Cup: India lose 2-5 to DPR Korea

In a must-win clash, Igor Stimac made nine changes but it wasn't enough as India will now find it tough to progress to the final.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: India were handed over their second defeat in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup as DPR Korea outclassed the Blue Tigers 5-2 at EKA Arena here on Saturday.

Indian coach Igor Stimac made nine changes to the team from the previous match against Tajikistan. This was a must-win match for both the teams to make it to the final of the tournament.

With this loss, the Indian team now would find it tough to progress to the final.

DPR Korea came out all guns blazing as they registered a goal in the 8th minute of the match. Jong II Gwan scored the first goal, giving the team 1-0 lead.

Soon after, DPR Korea extended their lead to 2-0, as Sim Hyon Jin made the most from the Indian defensive error.

The Blue Tigers were looking all at sea as DPR Korea registered the third goal in the 29th minute. Jong II Gwan scored his second goal of the match to give the team a 3-0 lead.

No more goals were registered in the first half, and at half-time, the scoreline read 3-0 in favour of DPR Korea.

The Indian team came out in attacking fashion looking for their first goal in the match. The Blue Tigers finally got their opening goal in the 50th minute as Lallianzuala Chhangte scored for the team bringing the scoreline to 3-1.

But soon after, DPR Korea registered their fourth goal as Ri Un Chol scored in the 63rd minute, consolidating the team's lead to 4-1.

Sunil Chhetri scored the second goal for India in the 71st minute bringing the scoreline to 4-2.

But the Blue Tigers failed to do much as DPR Korea sealed the match in the dying minutes of the game as Ri Hyong Jin registered the goal in the 91st minute.

DPR Korea, which won the match 5-2, will next face Tajikistan on July 15 whereas India will lock horns with Syria on July 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intercontinental Cup India football
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp