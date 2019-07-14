Home Sport Football

India U-19 side face Oman and Jordan in exposure tour

The Indian U-19 team will face Oman U-19 and Jordan U-19 teams and play a friendly match against a local club Kocaelispor in Kartepe, Turkey between July 19 and 27.

Published: 14th July 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-19 team will play against Jordan and Oman national U-19 sides in an exposure tour in Turkey, in preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers later this year.

The Indian U-19 team will face Oman U-19 and Jordan U-19 teams and play a friendly match against a local club Kocaelispor in Kartepe, Turkey between July 19 and 27.

Head coach Floyd Pinto said, "We aim to play as many international matches as possible, the more we play the better get. The exposure tour to Turkey serves as a good platform to test ourselves against West Asian opposition."

"We aim to solidify our playing style, narrow down on our core group of players as we inch closer to the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in November," he said.

The Squad:

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Niraj Kumar, Lalbiakhula Jongte Defender: Jitendra Singh, Narendar, Gurkirat Singh, Sumit Rathi, Muhammad Rafi, Akash Mishra, Bikash Yumnam, Manish Chaudhary, Thoiba Singh

Midfielder: Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ninthoiganba Meetei, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Sailo Lalchhanhima, Robin Yadav

Forward: Harmanpreet Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Ridge Demello.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian U-19 team India vs Oman Indian Football
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp