India U-19 side face Oman and Jordan in exposure tour

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-19 team will play against Jordan and Oman national U-19 sides in an exposure tour in Turkey, in preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers later this year.

The Indian U-19 team will face Oman U-19 and Jordan U-19 teams and play a friendly match against a local club Kocaelispor in Kartepe, Turkey between July 19 and 27.

Head coach Floyd Pinto said, "We aim to play as many international matches as possible, the more we play the better get. The exposure tour to Turkey serves as a good platform to test ourselves against West Asian opposition."

"We aim to solidify our playing style, narrow down on our core group of players as we inch closer to the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in November," he said.

The Squad:

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Niraj Kumar, Lalbiakhula Jongte Defender: Jitendra Singh, Narendar, Gurkirat Singh, Sumit Rathi, Muhammad Rafi, Akash Mishra, Bikash Yumnam, Manish Chaudhary, Thoiba Singh

Midfielder: Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ninthoiganba Meetei, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Sailo Lalchhanhima, Robin Yadav

Forward: Harmanpreet Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Ridge Demello.