Home Sport Football

Inter striker Mauro Icardi leaves training camp amid transfer rumours

The Argentinian, who was stripped of the captaincy last season amid a long contract dispute, has been linked with a possible move to Juventus.

Published: 14th July 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mauro Icardi

Icardi was the joint top-scorer in the 2017-18 Serie A campaign | AFP

By AFP

ROME: Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has left the club's pre-season training camp in Switzerland, the Serie A giants announced on Saturday, as speculation surrounding his future intensified.

The Argentinian, who was stripped of the captaincy last season amid a long contract dispute, has been linked with a possible move to Juventus.

Icardi was the joint top-scorer in the 2017-18 Serie A campaign with 29 goals, but managed just 11 last term having spent 53 days on the sidelines after being replaced as skipper by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

"@MauroIcardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano," Inter said on Twitter.

"The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our summer tour of Asia."

Inter Milan endured a topsy-turvy campaign last season, only securing fourth place and Champions League qualification on the Serie A final day.

Luciano Spalletti left his role as head coach in May, with former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte taking over.

They have already been busy in the transfer market, bringing in experienced centre-back Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer and signing Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella from Cagliari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Inter Milan Mauro Icardi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp