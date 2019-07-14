Intercontinental Cup 2019: Losing tale of two halves continues for India

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Igor Stimac’s reign as India manager may only be four games old, but the idiom “a game of two halves” already feels overused. In each of the three losses under him, they’ve turned up in one half and gone missing in the other.

In Stimac’s first game, against Curacao, they were outplayed in the first half — conceded three goals — before a rejuvenated midfield went toe to toe with their fancied opponents in the second.

In the Intercontinental Cup opener against Tajikistan, Sunil Chhetri scored two first-half goals, but Tajikistan proceeded to put four past them in the second.

The 2-5 reverse against North Korea on Saturday at Eka Arena continued this trend.

On Saturday, it was the first half that the Blue Tigers chose to not turn up in.

Stimac went with three strikers — Manvir Singh and Jobby Justin joined Sunil Chhetri — but the experiment failed.

Neither Manvir nor Jobby impacted the game, and their lack of pace only disrupted India’s counter-attacks.

As usual, defence was the big question mark. Sandesh Jhingan hobbling off early on only made things worse. The result was India conceding three goals within half an hour, without a single shot on target. India were behind after just eight minutes when Korea captain Jong Il Gwan curled a freekick past Amrinder Singh, after Amarjit Singh’s foul just outside the box.

Sim Hyon Ji added a second eight minutes later, and some questionable goalkeeping from Amarjit saw Korea go 3-0 up after just 28 minutes. A cricket score seemed likely.

India joined the match in the second half. Stimac’s decision to throw in Udanta Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte in place of Manvir and Brandon Fernandes infused some pace into the attack. They had more shots on target in the first ten minutes of the second half than the entire first half. That pressure paid off in the 51st minute when Chhangte fired home from a Chhetri pass.

The defence, though, remained extremely shaky. Stimac’s curious tactic to have a full-back play in the centre — presumably an attempt to play out from the back — saw Subhasish Bose and Rahul Bheke there at various points of the game. It remained easy for the Koreans to carve apart the Indian defence and they conceded again in the 63rd minute, with Gwan completing his hat-trick.

However, Indian raids on the Korean goal continued unabated, with the entry of Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad adding further fuel.

The result was the second goal in the 71st minute, Chhetri tapping in a cross from Udanta. The visitors ended the match on a high, taking advantage of a tired Indian defence to slot in their fifth in the 92nd minute.

Stimac now has a couple more games to eliminate these mistakes. The World Cup qualifiers that come after that are far too important to play Jekyll-and-Hyde.