Neymar upbeat over fitness ahead of PSG return

PSG were upset at Neymar's no-show at the resumption of training last week, an absence that fuelled speculation of his possible departure back to Barcelona.

Published: 14th July 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Neymar ahead of his belated return to his club Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. | AP

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Neymar says he has recovered "almost 100 percent" from the ankle injury that ruled him out of Brazil's victorious Copa America campaign.

The world's most expensive player was speaking Saturday in Sao Paulo ahead of his belated return to his club Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

But both the player and his father had insisted he had prior agreement from PSG to stay in Brazil to help his foundation, the Neymar Institute.

Of his state of fitness he told Brazilian media Globoesports and UOL: "I've recovered almost 100 percent, all that's missing is training."

Interviewed on the Parida Grande beach, Neymar took part in a five-side tournament organised by his charity.

He ducked any questions regarding his future at PSG whose sporting director Leonardo said last week that "Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everybody".

When he missed last Monday's first training session PSG issued a statement declaring they would take "appropriate action" against the star who joined them from Barca in 2017 for 222 million euros ($252 million).

