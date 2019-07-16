Home Sport Football

Frank Lampard 'won't look backwards' as he takes over Chelsea

The former England midfielder has just one season of managerial experience having led Derby County to the Championship play-off final

Published: 16th July 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Frank Lampard

Lampard acknowledged taking on leadership of the Blues will be a major undertaking | AP

By AFP

YOKOHAMA: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard said Tuesday he won't be looking backwards as he takes on possibly the biggest challenge of his career: managing his former team.

Speaking in Japan where the Blues are playing two friendlies, Lampard said he was "very happy" with his squad but expects to work the team hard during the pre-season.

"For me, the story is not to look backwards," said Lampard, whose return to his former club as head coach was confirmed earlier this month.

"I know the club very well, I know the players very well. I have my own way that I want to work with the players," he told reporters in Yokohama, where Chelsea will face Japan's Kawasaki Frontale on July 19.

Lampard acknowledged taking on leadership of the Blues will be a major undertaking, with Chelsea having lost their best player of recent times, Eden Hazard, to Real Madrid last month, and serving a two-window transfer ban that prevents him from making new signings.

But he said there was no reason to dwell on the ban.

"I think I inherited very good players. We cannot bring in any players we know that. But I'm very happy with the squad.

"My job now is to work hard in pre-season with them. I like my teams to play with a lot of energy and speed, with and without the ball, so I want to win it back as quickly as we can," he said.

Chelsea's new USD 72 million signing, Christian Pulisic, is listed as one of the team members visiting Japan, but it was not year clear when he will arrive.

Lampard declined to reveal the line-up for the two friendlies on Chelsea's calendar, which include a much-anticipated face-off against Barcelona on July 23.

American international Pulisic signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea in January but was immediately loaned back to Germany to finish the season at Borussia Dortmund.

Lampard won 13 trophies in 13 years and became Chelsea's all-time leading marksmen with 211 goals from midfield during a decorated playing career at Stamford Bridge.

But he has a lot to prove in his new role.

The former England midfielder has just one season of managerial experience having led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in May, when they were beaten by Aston Villa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Frank Lampard
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp