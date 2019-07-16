Home Sport Football

Pablo Zabaleta says this his last Premier League campaign

Zabaleta joined West Ham from Manchester City two years ago after winning two Premier League titles.

Pablo Zabaleta

The veteran Argentine defender has signed a new one-year deal with West Ham United | AFP

By AFP

NANJING: Pablo Zabaleta says this will be his last season in the Premier League and could even be his final campaign before retirement.

The veteran Argentine defender has signed a new one-year deal with West Ham United and revealed on Tuesday that it will be his swansong in English football.

Asked if he will retire for good after the coming season, Zabaleta, speaking in the Chinese city of Nanjing, said: "I don't know, honestly. 

"The reason I'm here is because I'm still enjoying my football. I think I can still give 100 percent for the team and use my experience.

"I know I'm 34 and I'm getting a bit old and coming to the end of my career, I'm honest with myself," said Zabaleta, who joined Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham from Manchester City two years ago.

"But I'm still a good professional and try to give everything for the team. I'm still enjoying (being) around the team and helping young players.

"Definitely will be my last season in England, for sure, this is something that I know," added the right-back, who was twice a Premier League champion with City.

"But I don't know in football, it's not the right time to think about retirement now with a long season ahead."

Zabaleta, who was one of the finest full-backs in English football in his pomp, said, "I will miss the Premier League a lot, for sure."

West Ham will play Zabaleta's former side in Nanjing on Wednesday in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The other game is between Newcastle United and Wolves.

