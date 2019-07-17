Home Sport Football

Former Manchester City star Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm

Barton, who has a history of clashes on and off the field, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Joey Barton

Barton has 'emphatically denied' accusations | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Fleetwood manager Joey Barton was charged with actual bodily harm on Wednesday following an alleged incident during a third-tier match at Barnsley in April.

Former Manchester City and Marseille midfielder Barton has "emphatically denied" accusations that he confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the Oakwell tunnel.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019.

"Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

"On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town."

The force launched an investigation into the alleged incident in which the controversial Barton is said to have confronted Stendel.

Barton, who has a history of clashes on and off the field, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow claimed in a tweet, which was subsequently deleted, that the incident had left Stendel with "blood pouring from his face".

Stendel suffered damage to his two front teeth which required emergency dental treatment.

Barnsley lodged formal complaints with both the Football Association and the Football League regarding the conduct of former Newcastle and Burnley star Barton.

