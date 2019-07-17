Narender Gahlot becomes India's second-youngest goalscorer

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: The 18-year-old Narender Gahlot on Tuesday became the second-youngest player to score an international goal for the Indian football team.

Gahlot achieved the feat during the team's match against Syria in the Intercontinental Cup at the EKR Arena in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | India dish out best performance, hold Syria 1-1

He registered the goal as he headed Anirudh Thapa's corner against Syria. This was Gahlot's first goal for India.

Mizoram's Jerry Zirsanga holds the record for being the youngest player to register a goal for the Blue Tigers.

Jerry was 16 years and 311 days old when he scored the goal against Kuwait in 2004.