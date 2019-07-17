Home Sport Football

Spain probes Football Leaks target Doyen Sports

The court said the firm, founded in 2011 in Malta and since closed down, is suspected of fraud worth at least five million euros.

Published: 17th July 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

MADRID: A Spanish court said on Wednesday it had opened a tax probe into Doyen Sports, whose football funding schemes and third-party player ownership activities were exposed by Football Leaks.

The court said the firm, founded in 2011 in Malta and since closed down, is suspected of fraud worth at least five million euros.

Doyen used a "complex structure" to hide from tax authorities the fact that it was managed from Spain, not Malta, Spain's High Court which is carrying out the probe said.

Doyen, at the heart of damaging leaks made by Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto who broke into the company's computers, could have earned profits of 20.5 million euros ($23 million) between 2013 and 2016 from the management of players, the court added.

It could have gained another 1.3 million euros between 2013 and 2015 from loans to clubs such as La Liga sides Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, the court said.

In 2013 alone it is suspected of having defrauded Spain's tax office of more than five million euros.

The total amount which was defrauded could be higher "once all the precise information" about the firm's activity is analysed.

The court said the company and its manager, Nelio Freire, are accused of tax crimes while four others are accused of tax fraud and money laundering. They have all been summoned for questioning. 

In Spain, the company loaned money to clubs in return for a percentage of the fees they get when a player is transferred. It also made money from the management of a player's image rights and the trade-in economic rights to players.

The court said it was involved in the sale of the rights of former Atletico forward Radamel Falcao as well as the purchase of 50 percent of the rights of Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

IN 2015, FIFA ruled third-party player ownership was illegal and banned all future deals of the nature in football.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spain Football Leaks Doyen Sports
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp