After domestic high, Meiraba sets sights on Asian junior meet

Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone’s badminton academy in the city, will spearhead India boys challenge in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, which starts in China on Saturday.

Published: 18th July 2019 08:12 AM

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When one talks about Manipur and sports, football assumes priority. A number of Manipuri footballers have represented India and other sports like weightlifting (Mirabai Chanu) and boxing (Mary Kom) are not far behind in the state. But, Maisnam Meiraba did not follow the beaten track — he picked up badminton. Like others in the state, he also played football, but his father being a badminton coach, tilted things in favour of racquet sport. “I did play other sports like normal kids such as football but my heart remained with badminton and which is why I decided to pursue it professionally,” Meiraba told this daily. 

Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone’s badminton academy in the city, will spearhead India boys challenge in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, which starts in China on Saturday. The year 2019 has been extra special for Meiraba, who has won four domestic titles besides the selection tournaments. After finishing third in Junior International Challenge in April, he impressed in the Russian Junior White Nights, winning first place without dropping a single set. 

For a 16-year-old, Meiraba seems to have a calm head over his shoulders as he explained the importance of thinking about the future. “I like to live in the present. For me, I concentrate on things that lie ahead, which is important. I try and forget those good victories, which happened in the past tournaments. But, yes, I keep in mind the things that worked for me and try to carry that forward,” junior World No 14, Meiraba, who is known for his speed and power in the court, said. 

The shuttler, however, got a tough draw. If Meiraba gets past his first round opponent, Sang Yong Park, the Manipuri will run into World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn which is going to be his biggest test in his badminton career so far. “The new draw is quite tough. He will face Kunlavut from Thailand. Meiraba is a quality player, but the problem is that he does not have much exposure. But, he is in good form after winning some titles. So let’s see. It is surely going to be a tough match,” said India’s chief junior national coach, Sanjay Mishra.

Meanwhile Meiraba, irrespective of the result, is looking forward to the clash. The situation is not too good in the girls’ singles, with India’s driving force, Malavika Bansod meeting World No 1 in her category, Phittayaporn Chaiwan from Thailand, in the second round. “With major tournaments like these, it also depends on the draw. Meiraba and Bansod have got a tough one.” 

TAGS
Maisnam Meiraba Mirabai Chanu Mary Kom Asian junior Badminton
