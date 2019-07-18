Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid sign England defender Kieran Trippier from Tottenham

Atletico said on their website they had signed a 'fantastic and experienced player from the Champions League runner up' and added Trippier had agreed a three-year deal.

Published: 18th July 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

England_AP_3

England's Kieran Trippier

By AFP

MADRID: England right-back Kieran Trippier has joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Atletico said on their website they had signed a "fantastic and experienced player from the Champions League runner up" and added Trippier had agreed a three-year deal.

Spanish and British media said Atletico were paying Spurs a fee of 22 million euros ($24.7 million).

Trippier has played 16 times for England scoring one goal, direct from a free kick in the World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia last year. 

He joined Spurs from Burnley in 2015 and made 114 appearances for the London club.

The signing continues an overhaul of the capital city outfit's backline. 

Defenders Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez have left, while Brazilian pair Renan Lodi and Felipe has already signed.

Coach Diego Simeone has also forked out 126 million euros for Portugese teenager Joao Felix this summer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid Tottenham Hotspur
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp