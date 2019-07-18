Home Sport Football

Edward Nketiah gives youthful Arsenal friendly win over Bayern

The Gunners finished off a rapid passing sequence in the 88th minute that culminated with teenager Tyreece John-Jules slipping the ball to the 20-year-old Nketiah who scored via his knee.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bayern Munich during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Young striker Edward Nketiah scored the winner just two minutes from time as a youthful Arsenal side beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in California on Wednesday.

Arsenal won their second straight game on their US tour, but the Bundesliga champions gave them a stiffer test than the Major Soccer League's Colorado Rapids who they routed 3-0 on Monday.

The fifth-placed finishers in the English Premier League last year opened the scoring courtesy of a 49th minute own goal in a front of a crowd of 26,700 in Carson.  

Louis Poznanski failed to deal with a ball on the far side of the box and in trying to clear ended up kicking into his own net.

Robert Lewandowski equalised with a superb header in the 71st minute for Bayern, who completed the German double last season. 

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry sent a high ball into the box and Lewandowski leapt highest to redirect into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Unai Emery's side came through their second fixture in America in good form, despite the saga surrounding unsettled captain Laurent Koscielny who decided to boycott their US tour to try to force a transfer.

Thomas Mueller had the best chance for a wasteful Bayern but his first-half effort was kept out in spectacular style by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

David Alaba crossed the ball to the centre of the box where the charging Mueller split the defence to shoot but Leno kicked out his right leg to make a stunning save.

