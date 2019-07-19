West Ham's Jack Wilshere opens up on 'devastating' injury-hit season

By AFP

SHANGHAI: West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere said on Friday that missing most of last season with yet another injury was "devastating" -- but he hopes a better year is to come.

The 27-year-old is widely mentioned as one of the most gifted England players of his generation but he has been plagued by injury throughout his career.

He left his boyhood club Arsenal last summer for a fresh start at Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham.

But after a promising start, the former England midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury and made just eight Premier League appearances.

Wilshere, who has 34 caps for England, said: "I want to play a big part this season and play as many games as I can and help the team finish as high as we can."

Speaking in Shanghai on the eve of West Ham's Premier League Asia Trophy match with Newcastle United, Wilshere added: "I don't have to tell you how frustrating it was.

"To miss so much of the season was devastating. I missed travelling with the team and being part of it, especially being a new team.

"But that's behind me, it's a new season, it's nice to be involved in the team. Now I want to push on."