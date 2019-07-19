Home Sport Football

West Ham's Jack Wilshere opens up on 'devastating' injury-hit season

The 27-year-old is widely mentioned as one of the most gifted England players of his generation but he has been plagued by injury throughout his career.

Jack Wilshere

After a promising start, injury meant Wilshere made just eight Premier League appearances last season | AP

By AFP

SHANGHAI: West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere said on Friday that missing most of last season with yet another injury was "devastating" -- but he hopes a better year is to come.

He left his boyhood club Arsenal last summer for a fresh start at Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham.

But after a promising start, the former England midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury and made just eight Premier League appearances.

Wilshere, who has 34 caps for England, said: "I want to play a big part this season and play as many games as I can and help the team finish as high as we can."

Speaking in Shanghai on the eve of West Ham's Premier League Asia Trophy match with Newcastle United, Wilshere added: "I don't have to tell you how frustrating it was. 

"To miss so much of the season was devastating. I missed travelling with the team and being part of it, especially being a new team.

"But that's behind me, it's a new season, it's nice to be involved in the team. Now I want to push on."

