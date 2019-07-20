Home Sport Football

Brazilian 'murder' goalkeeper to finish sentence under house arrest

The 34-year-old was originally incarcerated in 2010 for his role in the kidnapping, imprisonment and killing of his ex-girlfriend, who had sued him for child support for their son.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

The 34-year-old was originally incarcerated in 2010 for his role in the kidnapping, imprisonment and killing of his ex-girlfriend, who had sued him for child support for their son.

Image used for representational purpose

By AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian goalkeeper convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend left prison on Saturday to finish the rest of his 22-year sentence under house arrest.

Former Flamengo stopper Bruno Fernandes, jailed in 2013 for his role in the slaying of model Eliza Samudio, could be seen on television being rushed into a vehicle following his release from Varginha prison in Minas Gerais state.

The 34-year-old was originally incarcerated in 2010 for his role in the kidnapping, imprisonment and killing of Samudio, who had sued him for child support for their son.

Bruno, as he is universally known in Brazil, admitted in court he had conspired with friends to kill her and that her body had been fed in pieces to dogs, but never admitted to taking direct part in the murder and disposal of the body.

He has been allowed to leave prison due to a court ruling that he "satisfied conditions to benefit from the semi-open regime", which allows convicts to work or to follow a training programme outside prison if he returns to his cell at night to sleep.

As Varginha Prison does not have adequate facilities for the coming and going of detainees, Fernandes has been allowed to sleep at his home, where he will have to remain between 8:00pm to 6:00am every night, including on Sundays and holidays.

Bruno was freed in February 2017 by a top court pending an appeal against his sentence, only to be reimprisoned two months later.

In March that year, he was signed up by second division team Boa Esporte in the southeastern city of Varginha, sparking outrage at his quick reentry into the sport and leading to the club losing three of its sponsors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brazil goalkeeper crime murder house arrest
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp