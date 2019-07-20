Home Sport Football

North Korea win Intercontinental Cup football title

The Koreans grabbed the lead in the 71st minute through Pak Hyon Il, who found the net just after coming on as a substitute at the EKA Arena by TransStadia.

Published: 20th July 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

At half time, it was goalless with North Korea coming closest to scoring in the 20th minute through Jong Il Gwan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: North Korea triumphed in the second edition of Intercontinental Cup football tournament beating Tajikistan by a solitary goal in the final here Friday.

The Koreans grabbed the lead in the 71st minute through Pak Hyon Il, who found the net just after coming on as a substitute at the EKA Arena by TransStadia.

Both finalists were the two lowest-ranked teams of the four-nation tournament, the other participants being hosts India and Syria.

At half time, it was goalless with North Korea coming closest to scoring in the 20th minute through Jong Il Gwan.

Having pipped hosts India (world no. 101) and Syria (85) in the league stage to seal their places in the final, both Tajikistan (120) and North Korea (122) entered the game on a confident note.

On form, North Korea held a slight advantage as they beat Tajikistan 1-0 in the league stages.

And they repeated it in final also to emerge victorious.

The champions got richer by USD 50000 while the runners-up received USD 25000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Korea Intercontinental Cup
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp