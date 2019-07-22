Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi blasts transfer media reports as 'fake news and click bait'

By Online Desk

Alex Iwobi termed news reports that suggested he could quit Arsenal if the club signed Wilfried Zaha as "fake news & click bait".

The winger was quoted by The Sun as saying Zaha's arrival from Crystal Palace "would add more stress" in his battle for a place in the first-team.

Iwobi had added: "I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to."

Another British newspaper 'Daily Mail' interpreted these comments as a warning to the club, which the 23-year-old Nigerian dismissed in a post on Twitter.

Fake News & Click Bait! I Don’t know Why Some Newspapers Enjoy Twisting Words . I Hope We Sign World Class Players @Arsenal And Progress As A Team. I’m Looking Forward To The New Season. Happy Sunday pic.twitter.com/xcadu8t2kC — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) July 21, 2019

Arsenal star returned from national duty in Cairo where Nigeria finished third in AFCON.