Andres Iniesta becomes La Liga Icon

The 35-year-old currently playing his football in Japan becomes the newest star to be named a 'La Liga Icon' after his Spanish teammate Iker Casillas.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Andrés Iniesta has been named the latest 'La Liga Icon. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Andrés Iniesta has been named the latest 'La Liga Icon, a La Liga initiative to continue growing worldwide driven by the popularity of players like the FC Barcelona legend.

"We are delighted to have Andrés Iniesta on board as a La Liga Icon" said La Liga President, Javier Tebas. "He is a player who inspires millions and is a fantastic representative for what La Liga stands for across the globe."

The La Liga Icons initiative aims to expand the La Liga brand through a strategy focused on digital dissemination, maximising La Liga content and taking advantage of synergies between social networks, allowing La Liga to connect with fans globally.

Also in attendance at the presentation gala held in the Japanese capital Tokyo were Fernando Sanz, Director of Institutional Relations and La Liga Ambassadors programme and Samuel Eto'o, a former teammate of Iniesta at FC Barcelona and the current La Liga Ambassador.

