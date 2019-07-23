Home Sport Football

Brazil women's football coach Vadao sacked after World Cup loss

The 62-year-old, who took charge of the team for a second time in September 2017, oversaw a turbulent period in which Brazil lost nine straight matches leading up to this year's World Cup.

Oswaldo Fumeiro Alvarez, known as Vadao. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: The head coach of the Brazil women's football team, Vadao, has been sacked following the team's disappointing performances at the World Cup in France.

Vadao, whose given name is Oswaldo Alvarez, was told the news during a meeting with Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Rogerio Cabloco on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The CBF is working to define the name of a new coach as soon as possible," the entity said in a statement.

The 62-year-old, who took charge of the team for a second time in September 2017, oversaw a turbulent period in which Brazil lost nine straight matches leading up to this year's World Cup.

The South American side recovered to reach the last 16 of the showpiece tournament before they were knocked out by the hosts after extra time.

