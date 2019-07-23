Home Sport Football

Nabil Fekir leaves Lyon in surprise move to Real Betis

No transfer fee has been made public although reports in France and Spain put the fee at just over 20 million euros which could rise by another 10 million through bonuses. 

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir has signed a five-year deal (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: French World Cup winning midfielder Nabil Fekir has completed a surprising move from Lyon to Real Betis, the La Liga club announced on Tuesday. 

"Real Betis and Olympique Lyonnais have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Nabil Fekir," the club stated on its website. 

"The French international has signed a contract until 2023 with the Green and White club. Fekir becomes the fourth team signing for the season 2019/2020.

"With the arrival of Fekir, Real Betis acquire creativity, great technique, shooting ability and attacking edge."

No transfer fee has been made public although reports in France and Spain put the fee at just over 20 million euros which could rise by another 10 million through bonuses. 

Fekir, who has signed a five-year deal, and Betis both have a 20 percent sell-on clause included in the deal.

In spite of a likely pay rise from his Lyon salary, estimated by L'Equipe at 350,000 euros a month, it appears a surprising move for the 26-year-old on a football front.

Unlike Lyon, who qualified for this season's Champions League, Seville club Betis have no European competition after finishing 10th in La Liga last season.  

A year ago, Fekir came close to signing for Liverpool for 70 million euros, negotiations only breaking down when he went to Anfield for the medical. 

With just a year left on his contract at Lyon, and after a season in which he scored just nine goals, he had also been linked with Sevilla, Valencia and Napoli. 

Fekir has won 21 caps for France and came on as a late substitute in last year's World Cup final win against Croatia in Moscow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lyon Real Betis Nabil Fekir
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp