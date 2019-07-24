Home Sport Football

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

Clyne suffered an ACL injury in Liverpool's friendly with Borussia Dortmund in Indiana on Friday and faces a lengthy spell out.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne has not travelled with his teammates to New York for the final stop on the club's US tour | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Clyne suffered the injury in Liverpool's friendly with Borussia Dortmund in Indiana on Friday.

The 28-year-old right-back, who spent most of last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, was sidelined for most of the 2017/18 season with a back injury.

He has not travelled with his teammates to New York for the final stop on the club's US tour and has instead returned to the club's Melwood training ground to begin his rehabilitation programme.

"What can I say other than how gutted we all are for Clyney," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's website. "He was training and playing so well -- he was in outstanding shape.

"Clearly an injury of this nature isn't a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it's a straightforward ACL injury."

Although Clyne is facing a prolonged period out of action, Liverpool's medical team believe the nature of the injury should allow him a straightforward rehabilitation process.

