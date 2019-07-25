FIFA asks AIFF for update after receiving I-League clubs' letter

Home Sport Football

FIFA

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: FIFA has, in a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), asked for an update on the current situation in Indian football regarding the proposal to have a unified league. This after I-League clubs shot a mail to president Gianni Infantino, asking for his help in their fight for survival in Indian football.

"We would like to obtain an update on the current position of the AIFF as well as any additional information you may be able to provide on the present situation," FIFA said in a letter accessed by IANS.

"Further to previous exchanges concerning the sustainable development of top-level Indian club football and the current situation within Indian football, we have recently become aware of media reports concerning ongoing discussions with I-League clubs, the future of the top league's structure in India and a potentially unified "Indian Football League".

"Furthermore, we have also been contacted by several I-League clubs in this regard," the letter read.

FIFA also pointed out that their report along with AFC had the elements which are being discussed now regarding merger of two leagues.

"Many of the elements under discussion are related to suggestions made in a joint FIFA and AFC report following an extensive consultation process in 2018.

"The report's objectives are among others, to provide the AIFF with external expertise and to support your federation and its stakeholders in establishing and implementing a widely-supported, robust medium to long-term strategy.

"As you know, the report is therefore a comprehensive review and professional proposal which also contains a series of clear and concrete recommendations for your further consideration.

"In closing, we wish to convey our sincerest gratitude and thanks for your professionalism and support in this most important endeavour. Your contribution is fundamental to the future achievements of Indian

football at all levels and it is greatly appreciated.

"We look forward to hearing from you and we fully remain at your disposal to further assist in this matter."

Top I-League clubs such as Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC had written to the sport's global body, with Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj signing the letter.

I-League clubs are aggrieved after reports came out that the Indian Super League will be given top tier status by the AIFF as per the Master Right Agreement (MRA) signed between the AIFF and IMG-Reliance in 2010.

