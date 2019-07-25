Home Sport Football

Indian footballers will get more exposure by playing overseas: England goalkeeper John Burridge

Burridge is no stranger to talent hunting and it was he who spotted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and helped him move to Norwegian club Stabaek in 2014.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

John Burridge

John Burridge (right) who discovered Omani goalkeeper Ali Al-Hasbi and helped him play in the English Premier League feels that Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could also play in the EPL one day. Burridge is the goalkeeping coaching consultant at Kerala Blasters. (Photo | Twitter)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: According to former England goalkeeper John Burridge, Indian football will gain massively if even one player can cut their teeth in Europe.

Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters FC announced recently that they are going to launch a 'first-of-its-kind' goalkeeping academy in India and appointed Burridge as their goalkeeping consultant coach.  

The 67-year-old former Newcastle United goalkeeper has already set the target of producing an Indian-born goalkeeper who can play in the English Premier League. 

Burridge is no stranger to talent hunting and it was he who spotted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and helped him move to Norwegian club Stabaek in 2014.

Gurpreet went onto play in the Europa League with Stabaek and spent three seasons with them before moving back to India with Bengaluru FC. 

Burridge, who had also unearthed Omani goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi and helped him play in English Premier League with Bolton Wanderers followed by Wigan Athletic, feels that Gurpreet could follow in Al-Habsi's footsteps.

"It was I who sent Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to Norway and now he is one of the best keepers in India. Given more time, I’m positive, he could go all the way to the EPL (English Premier League). I know the road, the GPS, I have done it before and I’m sure with determination and the right training it is possible for an Indian player to be a part of the best international football leagues," he said. 

However, Burridge conceded that European teams are not scouting Indian footballers currently and implied that the onus was on the footballers themselves to make things happen. 

"Currently no (European clubs are not tracking Indian players), but it is a matter of just one Indian player making it to the EPL. Football is the number one game in the world, but today, India is perceived to be a cricket country. The good news is that there is so much talent here in India and some great footballers. With a little more support and development, this country can be a giant in football," he said.

Currently, all the players who play for the Indian national team play in either the Indian Super League or the I-League. Burridge feels Indian footballers should try to follow in the footsteps of players like Gurpreet and try to play overseas to improve their game. 

"Yes, Playing games overseas gives you better exposure. India is still at the growing stage of football. It is definitely important to understand the game from a more experienced level. This matures and further improves on the skill set of a player," he said. 

Burridge enjoyed a playing career which spanned nearly three decades and over 700 appearances. The Englishman is impressed with passion showed towards football in Kerala and has already got down to business. 

"Kerala loves football, more than cricket and there is some sincere effort being put in the state to push the sport of football. I’m very happy to see the enthusiasm that Kerala has for football and the efforts the club is taking to develop the sport and take it to greater heights. More importantly, the facilities here at Kerala Blasters are great to work with," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Burridge Indian Super League Kerala Blasters FC English Premier League Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp