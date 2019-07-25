Indian footballers will get more exposure by playing overseas: England goalkeeper John Burridge

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: According to former England goalkeeper John Burridge, Indian football will gain massively if even one player can cut their teeth in Europe.

Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters FC announced recently that they are going to launch a 'first-of-its-kind' goalkeeping academy in India and appointed Burridge as their goalkeeping consultant coach.

The 67-year-old former Newcastle United goalkeeper has already set the target of producing an Indian-born goalkeeper who can play in the English Premier League.

Burridge is no stranger to talent hunting and it was he who spotted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and helped him move to Norwegian club Stabaek in 2014.

Gurpreet went onto play in the Europa League with Stabaek and spent three seasons with them before moving back to India with Bengaluru FC.

Burridge, who had also unearthed Omani goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi and helped him play in English Premier League with Bolton Wanderers followed by Wigan Athletic, feels that Gurpreet could follow in Al-Habsi's footsteps.

"It was I who sent Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to Norway and now he is one of the best keepers in India. Given more time, I’m positive, he could go all the way to the EPL (English Premier League). I know the road, the GPS, I have done it before and I’m sure with determination and the right training it is possible for an Indian player to be a part of the best international football leagues," he said.

However, Burridge conceded that European teams are not scouting Indian footballers currently and implied that the onus was on the footballers themselves to make things happen.

"Currently no (European clubs are not tracking Indian players), but it is a matter of just one Indian player making it to the EPL. Football is the number one game in the world, but today, India is perceived to be a cricket country. The good news is that there is so much talent here in India and some great footballers. With a little more support and development, this country can be a giant in football," he said.

Currently, all the players who play for the Indian national team play in either the Indian Super League or the I-League. Burridge feels Indian footballers should try to follow in the footsteps of players like Gurpreet and try to play overseas to improve their game.

"Yes, Playing games overseas gives you better exposure. India is still at the growing stage of football. It is definitely important to understand the game from a more experienced level. This matures and further improves on the skill set of a player," he said.

Burridge enjoyed a playing career which spanned nearly three decades and over 700 appearances. The Englishman is impressed with passion showed towards football in Kerala and has already got down to business.

"Kerala loves football, more than cricket and there is some sincere effort being put in the state to push the sport of football. I’m very happy to see the enthusiasm that Kerala has for football and the efforts the club is taking to develop the sport and take it to greater heights. More importantly, the facilities here at Kerala Blasters are great to work with," he said.