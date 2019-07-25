Solskjaer gives update on Eric Bailly injury against Spurs

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left "hoping for the best" after defender Eric Bailly was stretchered off in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ivorian appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai and a concerned Solskjaer said the player had twisted his knee.

Solskjaer, who had been linked with a move for Leicester City central defender Harry Maguire even before losing Bailly, said: "It's never nice when you get an injury.

"It's not worth it when you lose one. He's done his knee but we are not sure how bad it is. We need to get back to Manchester and do the scan. Let's hope for the best."

Bailly, who had only come on as a substitute for Chris Smalling at half time, was replaced in the 56th minute.

It took the gloss off a satisfactory evening for United, who have now won all four pre-season friendlies.

Teenager Angel Gomes squeezed in the winner 10 minutes from time in what was an occasionally bad-tempered friendly against their Premier League top-four rivals.

French striker Anthony Martial put United ahead in the first half, before Spurs substitute Lucas Moura replied with a scrappy effort in the second.

After wholesale changes from both sides -- Solskjaer swapped out all 11 starters at the break -- Spurs had looked the more dangerous, before the 18-year-old Londoner Gomes struck.

The Norwegian Solskjaer, under pressure to prove that he is the man to take United back into the Champions League, named a strong side that included wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba and new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Counterpart Mauricio Pochettino fielded a more experimental team, but started the England international duo of Dele Alli and Harry Kane, along with new man Tanguy Ndombele.