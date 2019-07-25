Home Sport Football

Solskjaer gives update on Eric Bailly injury against Spurs

The 25-year-old Ivorian appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left "hoping for the best" after defender Eric Bailly was stretchered off in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Pochettino apologises to Manchester United after feisty Shanghai friendly

The 25-year-old Ivorian appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai and a concerned Solskjaer said the player had twisted his knee.

Solskjaer, who had been linked with a move for Leicester City central defender Harry Maguire even before losing Bailly, said: "It's never nice when you get an injury.

"It's not worth it when you lose one. He's done his knee but we are not sure how bad it is.  We need to get back to Manchester and do the scan. Let's hope for the best."

Bailly, who had only come on as a substitute for Chris Smalling at half time, was replaced in the 56th minute.

It took the gloss off a satisfactory evening for United, who have now won all four pre-season friendlies.

ALSO READ | Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes hits winner as tempers flare against Spurs

Teenager Angel Gomes squeezed in the winner 10 minutes from time in what was an occasionally bad-tempered friendly against their Premier League top-four rivals.

French striker Anthony Martial put United ahead in the first half, before Spurs substitute Lucas Moura replied with a scrappy effort in the second. 

After wholesale changes from both sides -- Solskjaer swapped out all 11 starters at the break -- Spurs had looked the more dangerous, before the 18-year-old Londoner Gomes struck.

The Norwegian Solskjaer, under pressure to prove that he is the man to take United back into the Champions League, named a strong side that included wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba and new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 

Counterpart Mauricio Pochettino fielded a more experimental team, but started the England international duo of Dele Alli and Harry Kane, along with new man Tanguy Ndombele.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Eric Bailly
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp