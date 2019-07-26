FIFA writes to AIFF, asks for update

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The battle between the All India Football Federation and the disgruntled I-League clubs took yet another twist after the world body FIFA wrote to the former on Thursday, asking it for an update on the situation.

“We have recently become aware of media reports concerning ongoing discussions with I-League clubs, the future of the top league’s structure in India and a potentially unified Indian Football League,” the letter, from FIFA’s chief member associations officer Joyce Cook to AIFF secretary Kushal Das, said. “Most of the elements under discussion are related to suggestions made in a joint FIFA and AFC report following an extensive consultation process in 2018.”

The letter comes after several I-League clubs wrote to FIFA urging them to intervene in the situation. The AIFF responded with a statement of their own. “There are some media reports of communication between FIFA and AIFF regarding the issues of Hero I-League and potentially a unified Indian Football League where a report of a consultation paper of FIFA and AFC in 2018 is being mentioned,” the statement said.