Home Sport Football

Andres Iniesta says he has 'no regrets' on leaving Barcelona

Despite Vissel Kobe's loss to his former club Barcelona in a friendly on Saturday, Andres Iniesta admitted he enjoyed playing against them.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta captained Vissel Kobe against Barcelona | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta said he has 'no regrets' over making a move from Barcelona to the J1 League side.

"No, no regrets. It's a very strong word to label it as that. I've always said it. If I had felt the desire or the strength to continue playing in Barcelona I would've loved to come here a year later playing for Barca against Vissel, but my moment ended," Goal.com quoted Iniesta, as saying.

Iniesta played against his former club Barcelona in a friendly on Saturday. Barcelona won the match by 2-0 as Carles Perez scored twice in the game.

ALSO READ | Carles Perez double as Barcelona beat Iniesta's Vissel Kobe

Iniesta also stated: "Now, I'm in another place enjoying it in another way. I enjoyed the game, seeing my team-mates, it makes me very happy and I have a nice memory of it."

Although admitting that he enjoyed playing against Barcelona, Iniesta said it was a 'bit strange' to face his ex-teammates.

"It has been a bit strange. Instead of having them as partners, I had to face them. But the truth is that I enjoyed and savoured it. In general, the team hasn't performed badly. I'm happy for such a day, it's a special day," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona Vissel Kobe Andres Iniesta
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp