Home Sport Football

Alexandre Lacazette hopes to make Arsenal's Premier League opener

Lacazette was forced to limp out of Arsenal's 2-1 Emirates Cup pre-season friendly defeat against Lyon on Sunday.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Alexandre Lacazette

The French striker does not think it is a serious problem. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Alexandre Lacazette hopes to be fit for Arsenal's Premier League opener at Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury.

Lacazette was forced to limp out of Arsenal's 2-1 Emirates Cup pre-season friendly defeat against Lyon on Sunday and left the stadium with a protective boot on his foot.

The French striker is being checked by Arsenal's medical team, but he does not think it is a serious problem.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was also relaxed about the 28-year-old's chances of recovering in time for the trip to Newcastle on August 11.

Asked whether he might be out for one or two weeks, Lacazette told reporters: "No, before (that). Soon."

WATCH | Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil targeted by 'knife-wielding car-jackers'

It remains to be seen whether Lacazette travels to France for Arsenal's friendly against Angers on Wednesday.

Arsenal wrap up their pre-season preparations with a clash against Barcelona on Sunday.

"It's in his ankle," Emery said after the defeat to Lyon. "He will probably be assessed over the next few days - but it's not serious.

"We are thinking it's not important, he decided with the doctor and with me that it is better to take no more risk.

"He tried to continue playing but I think it was better in the pre-season to take patience."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Newcastle
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp