Home Sport Football

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri close to Juventus switch

Sarri succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager last summer after spending three years at Napoli.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has told the club he wants to leave after a single season to join Italian champions Juventus, according to reports on Saturday.

Sarri has been an uncomfortable fit with fans at Stamford Bridge and despite winning the Europa League this week and finishing third in the Premier League, there is a perception the chain-smoking coach is unwilling to adapt tactics when things go wrong.

Sarri has been widely linked with Juventus, who are seeking a successor to Massimiliano Allegri, although sports daily Gazzetta reported Saturday that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was also on their radar.

Sarri held talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Friday and informed her that he wanted to return to his homeland, the reports in Britain and Italy said.

Granovskaia, it is said, has promised to talk to club owner Roman Abramovich about his future, but it would seem Chelsea will seek compensation from any suitor.

Sarri succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager last summer after spending three years at Napoli.

The 60-year-old enjoyed a tremendous start at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea went unbeaten in 18 games.

But Sarri endured consistent criticism from a significant portion of the club's supporters throughout the campaign and suffered heavy 4-0 and 6-0 defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Chelsea, however, reached the Carabao Cup final, which they lost on penalties to Manchester City, before finishing the season strongly.

Sarri claimed the first major trophy of his career when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday to win the Europa League final, but refused to commit his future to the club, saying: "You know very well that I love the Premier League, the level of the competition, and I am lucky because I am at Chelsea, one of the best teams in the best championship in the world.

"So at the moment I am happy, but of course I want to know if the club is happy, if we can improve.

"It's normal I think; I have a discussion with the owner after every season with every club."

Chelsea are facing a transfer ban next season which could restrict their ability to attract a big name coach.

The club have been linked with their former midfielder Frank Lampard, now the manager of Championship side Derby, should Sarri leave Stamford Bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maurizio Sarri Juventus Chelsea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp