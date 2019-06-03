Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness plays down Leroy Sane rumours

Sane is yet to extend his contract at City amid rumours of an impending move to recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern. 

Leroy Sane

Sane's current deal at Manchester City runs until 2021 | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has played down his club's chances of signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, saying that the cost of bringing the 23-year-old to Munich would be "crazy".

Yet Hoeness told Kicker magazine on Monday that he thought it was "unlikely" that Bayern would secure Sane's signature.

"I would be a bit sceptical. It is unlikely that it will work out. We are talking about crazy sums of money," he said. 

Last week, the Guardian reported that City had turned down an offer of more than 80 million euros ($89.5m) from Bayern. 

80 million euros was what Bayern paid for French defender Lucas Hernandez earlier this year, a club record which Hoeness has said will not be broken in the near future. 

Sane's current deal runs until 2021, and City coach Pep Guardiola has said that the club want to extend the contract of the Germany international. 

In recent weeks, several prominent figures in German football have urged Bayern to sign Sane. 

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaeus claimed he was sure the transfer would go through and German national team coach Joachim Loew said that the move would be "good for him, and good for us." 

