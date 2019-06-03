Home Sport Football

Brazil coach Tite refuses to judge Neymar after rape accusation

As well as facing accusations of rape in Sao Paulo, Neymar will be investigated by police in Rio for releasing a video in an attempt to clear his name.

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Neymar is training in Teresopolis with his teammates | AP

By AFP

TERESOPOLIS: The coach of the Brazilian national football team, Tite, said Monday he would "not judge" the sexual assault allegations levelled against his star player Neymar, which the Paris Saint-Germain forward says are an attempt to blackmail him. 

"I understand the seriousness of the issue," he said. "But there must be time for people to be able weigh the facts."

"I'm not going to let myself judge the facts," the coach said at the Brazilian squad's training center outside Rio, where they are preparing for the upcoming Copa America tournament.

"The facts are not sufficiently clear. Only time will give us answers," Tite said, fielding numerous questions about the accusations made over the weekend. "The team is above all of that," he added.

"In the three years I have been dealing with Neymar, all the personal issues we have dealt with have been fair and truthful," he said.

"Neymar is an extraordinary player," Tite said. "From a technical point of view, he is indispensible," although he added that did not mean he was "irreplaceable."

The scandal erupted on Saturday when local media published accusations that a Brazilian woman had filed with the Sao Paulo police, accusing the 27-year-old football star Neymar of forcing her into a non-consensual sexual relationship after meeting her on Instagram and inviting her to visit him in a Paris hotel in May.   

Sao Paulo police have confirmed that the accusations had been filed but said the details of the case were confidential.

Neymar is training in Teresopolis with his teammates for the tournament which will take place in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. On Wednesday, the five-time world champions will play a friendly in the capital Brasilia against Qatar.

As well as facing accusations of rape in Sao Paulo, Neymar will be investigated by police in Rio de Janeiro for releasing a video featuring a series of WhatsApp chats and intimate photos of his accuser in an attempt to clear his name. 

The footballer did not show her face or reveal her name, but such revelations are banned under Brazilian law.  

A police car was spotted entering the training facility towards noon on Monday as Tite was making his appearance before the media. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brazil football Neymar rape accusation Tite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp