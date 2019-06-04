Home Sport Football

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui takes over at Sevilla

Lopetegui will take over from Joaquin Caparros, who announced at the end of the season that he would be stepping down.

Published: 04th June 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui (File | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Sevilla said Tuesday they had signed Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, as manager for the next three seasons.

The 52-year-old, who had been out of work since Real Madrid also fired him at the end of October thanks to a dreadful start to the season, will take over from Joaquin Caparros.

He will be officially unveiled as Sevilla's new coach on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.

Caparros, who has been diagnosed with chronic leukemia, announced at the end of the season that he would be stepping down.

Sevilla finished sixth in La Liga after three defeats in their final six games ruined their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

They were knocked out of this season's Europa League in the last 16 after a surprise 6-5 aggregate defeat by Czech outfit Slavia Prague.

"I think Julen is completely ready to be with us. He's a football man and will be very involved with the team, the club, with everything," defender Sergio Escudero told the club's radio station.

"I think we're going to learn a lot with all the time he'll be here. I'm sure he'll come looking to improve, work hard and to get us as high up the table as possible." 

Lopetegui's brief and inglorious reign as Real coach ended in humiliation, as he was fired by the club following a 5-1 loss against arch rivals Barcelona.

His time at the Santiago Bernabeu lasted just 139 days, with his decision to join the club also costing him his job as Spain boss at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

The Spanish football federation sacked Lopetegui in June 2018 just two days before Spain's opening game with Portugal after it emerged that he had signed with Real without their knowledge.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has also coached Rayo Vallecano and Porto at the club level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sevilla Julen Lopetegui

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp